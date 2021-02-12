Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $200.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

