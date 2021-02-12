Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,897,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 174,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 162,712 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 246,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 96,473 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

