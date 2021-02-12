Altium Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

