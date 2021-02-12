Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

