Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

