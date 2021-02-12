Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -187.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $1,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,213.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,122,060. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

