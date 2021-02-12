Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

ACH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. 346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

