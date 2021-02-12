AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.35. AmBase shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Lp Camac sold 606,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. Insiders own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

AmBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABCP)

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

