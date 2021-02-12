Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

