American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

AXL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 78,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

