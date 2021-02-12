American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $150.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.01. 6,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.