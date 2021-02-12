Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.74.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

