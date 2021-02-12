AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

AME stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

