Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of AMPH opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $909.23 million, a PE ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $773,563.12. Insiders have sold 112,021 shares of company stock worth $2,097,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

