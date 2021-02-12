ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMSSY stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMS has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

AMSSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

