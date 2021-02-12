Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Earnings Results

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

