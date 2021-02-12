Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.88

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 54205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amyris by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,364 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,488,720 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

