Analysts Anticipate Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.24 Million

Brokerages expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to announce $270.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.05 million to $280.30 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $338.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 68.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 186.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 417,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.89.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.