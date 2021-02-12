Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.79. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 73,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 214,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

