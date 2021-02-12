Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.