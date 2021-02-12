Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to post $29.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

MIXT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

MIXT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 164,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

