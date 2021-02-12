Analysts Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,120 shares of company stock valued at $189,001. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

