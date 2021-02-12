Analysts Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Mosaic reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Mosaic.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The Mosaic has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

