Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.17 and the lowest is ($1.05). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover uniQure.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,582 shares of company stock worth $2,298,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 23.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $5,406,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of uniQure by 79.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $607,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.32. 300,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,997. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

