Analysts Anticipate USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will post sales of $284.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.48 million. USANA Health Sciences posted sales of $266.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of USNA opened at $93.32 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $13,559,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

