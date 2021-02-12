Analysts Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.68. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BXS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

