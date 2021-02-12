Analysts Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report sales of $268.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $273.70 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $288.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE CMD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 2,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

