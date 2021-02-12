Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce sales of $300.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.16 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $279.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 740,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,051. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

