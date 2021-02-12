Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post $408.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $262.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. 12,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,247. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $81.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

