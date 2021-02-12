Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Money Express.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.
In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $603.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
