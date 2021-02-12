Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post $9.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.09. 33,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,481. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

