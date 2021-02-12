Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce $204.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.30 million and the lowest is $187.50 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $204.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $824.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.60 million to $865.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $860.89 million, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $924.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $25.54 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

