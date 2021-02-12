Analysts Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $37.35

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.35.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,051,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 56,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $42.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

