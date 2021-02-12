Analysts Set Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) PT at $43.00

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,334,000 after buying an additional 115,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 819.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,213 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,480. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

