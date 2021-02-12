Analysts Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

