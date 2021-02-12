Analysts Set Expectations for Yelp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YELP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE YELP opened at $37.91 on Friday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -222.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Yelp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 319,174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Yelp by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Yelp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

