Analysts Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $45.82

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $283,347.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,979,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GO opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

