Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $40.94

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,361 shares of company stock worth $10,491,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 51,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

