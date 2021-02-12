Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $130.38

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

