Analysts Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) PT at $94.45

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.45.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

