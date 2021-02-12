Analyzing Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) & Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

10.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gladstone Capital and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 6.65 -$1.87 million $0.81 12.12 Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital -3.68% 10.83% 5.71% Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the stocks of large-cap companies. The fund also invests through index call options. It seeks to replicate the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ 100 Index. The fund was previously known as NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund was formed on January 30, 2007 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.