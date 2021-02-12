Analyzing Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kelly Services has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Kelly Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Kelly Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kelly Services and Rooshine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $5.36 billion 0.16 $112.40 million $2.16 10.07 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kelly Services and Rooshine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kelly Services presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Kelly Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kelly Services is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services -1.70% 5.70% 2.82% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kelly Services beats Rooshine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides temporary staffing and direct-hire placement services across various disciplines, such as corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals, as well as places creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

