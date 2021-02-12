Analyzing Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) & Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Moleculin Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -83.44% 46.40% 6.94% Moleculin Biotech N/A -113.25% -63.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Moleculin Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $3.16 billion 0.01 -$996.50 million $8.88 0.06 Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$13.20 million ($0.32) -16.75

Moleculin Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt. Moleculin Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mallinckrodt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mallinckrodt and Moleculin Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A Moleculin Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Moleculin Biotech has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.85%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mallinckrodt beats Moleculin Biotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyositis, and others; Inomax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; and Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform, as well as Amitiza, a product for constipation. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; StrataGraft, which is in Phase III and II clinical development for the treatment of burns; MNK-6105 and MNK-6106, an ammonia scavenger for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a neuropsychiatric syndrome associated with hyperammonemia; and SLN500, a ribonucleic acid technology therapy. It markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in Poland; WP1234 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and WP1732, an analog of WP1066 for the treatment of AML, pancreatic, and other cancers. The company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor compound is WP1122 to treat cancers and viruses. In addition, it engages in the preclinical development of other drug candidates, including other immune/transcription modulators and metabolism/glycosylation inhibitors. The company has partnerships and collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Emory University, Mayo Clinic Research Endeavor, The University of Iowa, Medical University of Gdansk, University of Bergen, DERMIN Sp. z o. o., and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o for the development of various drug candidates. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.