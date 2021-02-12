Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVXL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,104. The company has a market cap of $838.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

AVXL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

