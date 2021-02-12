Andrew Horton Sells 7,787 Shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 353.80 ($4.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365.79. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.23. Beazley plc has a 52-week low of GBX 242.20 ($3.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 598 ($7.81).

Get Beazley plc (BEZ.L) alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley plc (BEZ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

About Beazley plc (BEZ.L)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley plc (BEZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.