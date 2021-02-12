ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $375.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.90 million and the highest is $377.55 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $343.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,919 shares of company stock worth $2,434,555. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,191. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,550.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

