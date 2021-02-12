ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,591.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,919 shares of company stock worth $2,434,555. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

