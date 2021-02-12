ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) vs. China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Head to Head Analysis

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGI Homeservices 0.56% 0.62% 0.40% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ANGI Homeservices and China Networks International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGI Homeservices 0 4 13 0 2.76 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.43%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than China Networks International.

Volatility and Risk

ANGI Homeservices has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -12.49, indicating that its share price is 1,349% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and China Networks International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGI Homeservices $1.33 billion 5.99 $34.83 million $0.07 227.14 China Networks International N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

ANGI Homeservices has higher revenue and earnings than China Networks International.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats China Networks International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking. The company also owns and operates Angie's List, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in various service categories; and provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for connecting individuals looking for household services, primarily cleaning and handyman services; mHelpDesk and CraftJack service brands; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, HomeStars, Instapro, and MyHammer names. Further, the company is involved in home warranty and service business. As of December 31, 2019, it had a network of approximately 220,000 service professionals. The company was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

China Networks International Company Profile

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.