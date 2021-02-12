Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Director Victor F. Ganzi Sells 246,720 Shares

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANGN opened at $18.34 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

