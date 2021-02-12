Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

